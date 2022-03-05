David Beckham indulges in a wrestling match with his son Brooklyn Beckham

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Football legend David Beckham surprises his fans with a throwback clip of his son. The video has left the internet in splits.

    Image: David Beckham/Instagram

    David Beckham fans were greeted with a sweet surprise, when he shared a video story on his Instagram account with his son Brooklyn Beckham, on Friday. The owner of Inter Milan CF shared this special video on his son’s 23rd birthday. The viral video which caught the attention of all football fans has, David Beckham, engaging in a friendly street wrestling match with his son Brooklyn.

    Image: David Beckham/Instagram

    The Manchester United Alum captioned the story with a hilarious message that said, “Maybe at 23 you will win one, love you mate @brooklynbeckham”.

    Image: David Beckham/Instagram

    A throwback picture on an Instagram post was also shared by him that had little Brooklyn and David dressed in white with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday to my amazing boy. Happy Birthday bust we love u so much. Have the most amazing day.” The post garnered nearly 13 million likes alone and was cross shared by different fan accounts.

    Image: David Beckham/Instagram

    Brooklyn Beckham recently bagged a major gig on Vogue’s Youtube Channel for his cookery series. It has been reported that he has invested £100,000 in the production of each of the episodes of his new online cookery series.

    Image: David Beckham/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Brooklyn was recently slammed for riding on his parents’ coattails as he signed a major gig of Vogue’s YouTube channel amidst his bid to become a chef. He has also invested £100,000 in the production of each of the episodes of his new online cookery series.

