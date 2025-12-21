Choreographer Vijay Ganguly has opened up about the casting decision behind Dhurandhar’s song ‘Shararat’, revealing why Tamannaah Bhatia was not finalised for the number. He clarified that director Aditya Dhar’s choice.

Vijay Ganguly Reveals Why Aditya Dhar Rejected Tamannaah Bhatia

Talking about the casting, Vijay Ganguly made it clear that Tamannaah was not being kept away because of her dance ability or screen presence but he had a very specific reason why for Shararat. He felt that the song required a different energy and character alignment.

Vijay Ganguly explained, ''Aditya was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song, something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story. That’s why there are two girls, not one. He didn’t want the attention to be about this one person. If it was Tamannaah, it would’ve been about her and not the story''.

He clearly explained, ''Jo ho raha tha film mein, there was a lot going on, and if you go away from the story, then the song is just a cut-to song.''

Reactions from Fans

This revelation has received mixed reactions online. While some fans expressed their dismay over Tamannaah not being included in the song, others hailed the candor and backing of the filmmakers' commitment to storytelling. Quite a number also lauded Vijay Ganguly for speaking out about behind-the-scenes decisions.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is running successfully in the theatres with audience and critics praise all over. The debutant actress, Sara Arjun to the man of the film, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna.