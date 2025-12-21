Shraddha Kapoor responded to a KBC 17 fan's coffee date wish, which was playfully supported by host Amitabh Bachchan. The actress, calling herself Big B's biggest fan, turned the tables and asked the superstar for a coffee date first.

Shraddha Kapoor responded with an adorable request to superstar Amitabh Bachchan after the actor playfully supported a fan's coffee date wish with the actress on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 17. On Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor reshared a video from the latest episode of KBC 17 in which a fan asked Amitabh Bachchan to request that Shraddha Kapoor agree to a coffee date with him, as he claims to be her biggest fan. The KBC host playfully supported the contestant's request and asked Shraddha to go on a coffee date with him.

Shraddha's Adorable Request to Big B

Responding to the request, Shraddha Kapoor asks Amitabh Bachchan for a coffee after describing herself as the actor's biggest fan. She also called the actor the "best host in the world." "Amitabh Bachchan sir, since I'm your biggest fan, sabse pehle aap mere saath coffee piyo (firstly, you drink coffee with me). You can make everything classy, dignified and beautiful. Best host in the world."

On The Work Front

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Stree 2' opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will reprise her role for the third instalment of the superhit horror-comedy franchise, which is slated for a 2027 release. As announced by Maddock Films, 'Stree 3' will hit theatres on August 13, 2027.

As for Amitabh Bachchan, the actor was last seen in the film 'Vettaiyan' opposite Rajinikanth. He will be next seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.