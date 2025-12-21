Urmila Matondkar Top Movies: Judaai To Rangeela; Check Full List Here
If media reports are to be believed, 90s actress Urmila Matondkar has taken a break from acting. She recently explained why in an interview. In the meantime, we're breaking down her highest-grossing movies
Judaai
The highest-grossing film of Urmila Matondkar's career is Judaai. Released in 1997, the movie had a budget of 6.30 crore and earned 48.77 crore. Anil Kapoor and Sridevi were in the lead roles.
Rangeela
Rangeela is one of the hit films of Urmila Matondkar's career. Released in 1995 with Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff, the film's budget was 4.5 crore and it earned 33.4 crore.
Bhoot
Urmila Matondkar's 2003 film Bhoot is also one of her hit and high-grossing movies. This film with Ajay Devgn had a budget of 6.7 crore and earned 23.9 crore.
Deewangee
In Urmila Matondkar's 2002 film Deewangee, Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna were in the lead roles. The film collected 22 crore against a budget of 9 crore.
Dillagi
In Urmila Matondkar's 1999 film Dillagi, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were in the lead roles. This 14 crore budget film did a business of 21.21 crore.
