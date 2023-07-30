BRO star Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for damaging theatre screen and 'milk abhishekham'

Undoubtedly, the biggest stars in Telugu and Tamil films are treated as demigods. As a result, fans continually engage in over-the-top histrionics to display their admiration for the star. During one of Pawan Kalyan's movie BRO shows, fans got arrested as they poured milk on the theatre screen and damaged it.

When a film starring a famous celebrity is released, the enthusiasm around the film is unavoidable. The fanfare is especially great when the film's lead actor is as well-known as Pawan Kalyan. As a result, there was a lot of excitement around the publication of BRO. In the film, he appeared with his nephew, Sai Dharam Tej. Even if the reviews for BRO have been varied, this has not been a barrier to its box office success. The movie is doing really well at the box office, and his fans are thrilled to see him back on the big screen.

This enthusiasm has lately resulted in the arrest of a handful of the actor's admirers. Fans were detained during one of the film's screenings after pouring milk on the theatre screen and damaging it.

Several Pawan Kalyan supporters were also detained during the re-release of Kushi for causing a commotion. Such situations involving supporters are not uncommon. Fans of several other big performers, including Pawan Kalyan, have already been detained and disciplined for causing damage at theatres.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan were detained for dumping milk and breaking the theatre screen. The event allegedly occurred in the Soundarya Theatre. This is a theatre in Andhra Pradesh, specifically in Parvathipuram. For those unfamiliar with the word milk abhishekham, it simply refers to the act of pouring milk. Fans do this with cutouts of celebrities, and the custom has now spread to theatre screens.

There is no doubt that the greatest stars in Telugu and Tamil films are treated as demigods. As a result, fans' actions are a means for them to display their admiration for the star. Fans worship their favourite actors more than they adore them, and milk abhishekham has recently become a popular practice. This is a rare occurrence reserved for the top performers.

This occurrence occurred on Friday, July 28, 2023. The screen was torn due to the milk pouring, and the film could not be exhibited further. This eventually culminated in police intervention. The footage of the event has gone popular on social media. In the footage, supporters may be seen wearing ripped garments.

While the fans were being detained and being held in the police truck, one of them was captured on tape weeping. According to the videos, they had no idea that their attempt to honour their favourite celebrity would cause such a stir.



