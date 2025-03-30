Planning trip to snowy regions? Essential safety tips to follow

Lifestyle
Love traveling to snowy places? Then you need to know a few things. Because making mistakes without knowing can often cause problems.
Being buried under small chunks of ice in an avalanche can break bones. It can even be fatal. In such a situation, quickly go to a place where life can be saved.
Hypothermia can occur due to the cold. Also, pain can increase if bones are injured. You can light a fire to keep the body warm. This may reduce the pain.
If your clothes get wet while traveling in snowy places, take them off quickly. Because this can lower the temperature and cause serious damage to the body.
Avoid games like snow-boarding, ice skating, ice climbing, and snow sledging in snowy places without proper preparation. Because there is a fear of slipping.
Avoid cycling in snowy places. Because you can get lost or slip and break a bone.
Sugar-Free Phirni for Eid: A Sweet Treat for Diabetes Patients
Get a Silver Glow on Eid: Try Sajal Aly and Hania Aamir's Makeup
Unique Baby Names in Sanskrit with Beautiful Meanings
5 Hairstyles Inspired by Nora Fatehi: Beautiful Hair for Long Faces