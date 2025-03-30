Gold Prices SURGE during Navratri: Check latest rate on March 30

Business
If you also want to buy gold during Navratri, then definitely check the rate once. There has been a sharp rise in gold prices in the last one week.
According to the IBJA website, gold was at ₹88,169 on Saturday, March 22, which has now become ₹89164 per 10 grams. That is, gold has become ₹995 expensive in a week.
The price of 18-carat gold is currently ₹66873, 22-carat is ₹81674 and the rate of 24-carat pure gold has reached ₹89,164 per 10 grams.
On January 1, 2025, gold was ₹76162, which has now increased to ₹89164. That is, gold has become ₹13002 expensive in three months.
Gold became ₹12810 expensive in 2024. On January 1, 2024, gold was ₹63352, which increased to ₹76162 on December 31.
Talking about the all-time highest level of gold, it touched a high of ₹89306 on March 28.
Experts predict gold prices could reach ₹95,000 in 2025 due to rising demand amid uncertainty from US President Trump's tariff war.
Talking about silver, its price was at ₹97,620 last Saturday, which has now increased to ₹1,00,892 per kilogram. That is, silver has become ₹3272 expensive in a week.
