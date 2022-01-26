  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bro Daddy Review: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's comedy-family entertainer, gets a thumbs-up from netizens

    Bro Daddy a comedy-family entertainer which marks the second collaboration of superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj gets positive reviews from the critics and audiences
     

    Bro Daddy Review: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's comedy-family entertainer, gets a thumbs-up from netizens RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 3:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Malayalam stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Bro Daddy is out on the occasion of Republic day. The comedy-family entertainer is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and is receiving positive reviews from critics. This is their second collaboration after Lucifer releases in 2019. It is said that Mohanlal and Prithviraj's camaraderie and fun-filled moments in the movie are said to be the USP of the film. 

    Besides Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also features some big names from Mollywood like Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Jagadish, Soubin Shahir, Mallika Sukumaran and Unni Mukundan. Deepak Dev has composed songs and background scores for the film.

    Today, Prithviraj shared a poster of Bro Daddy with Mohanlal and wrote, "In more ways than one, I’m an accidental director. Although I’ve always wanted to make my own films, my debut directorial happened because #MuraliGopy thought I should helm #Lucifer. He believed in me before anyone else. Much the same way, #Sreejith and #Bibin came to me with the script of #BroDaddy through our mutual friend #VivekRamadevan. I’m still not sure why they thought I’d be the right person to come to for this project, but I’m glad they did!"

    Also Read: Mohanlal starrer ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ to release on Amazon Prime on THIS date

    Prithviraj directs the film, and social media users cannot stop praising him. A Twitter user posted, “#BroDaddy Review A Fun Rollercoaster 1stHalf Good 2nd Half Ok Old Story Line But Screenplay & Characterisation Adipoli A Good Family Watch A modern family will gab OTT watch!!Just Good!! Saloon Rating: 3.25/5.” 

    Talking about the story, Bro Daddy revolves around the relationship between a happy-go-lucky father and his shy son. Prithviraj plays the role of Mohanlal’s character’s son.

    Also Read: Mohanlal's Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea on OTT: Here are 7 reasons to watch it NOW

    A social media user commented, "Watched #BroDaddy now, a one time watchable good movie, #lalualex performance was so good, we witness a vintage #lalettan, the chemistry b/w #mohanlal and #PrithvirajSukumaran was good, #meera, #Kaniha and #KalyaniPriyadarshan also do there role well." A movie lover tweets, 'Clean and good film' while the other wrote it is a 'simple and light-hearted comedy'. 

    Take a look at what the social media users have to say about Bro Daddy: 

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits RCB

    Fans shouldn't miss Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day wish; many celebs are in splits

    Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last poster is out from his film James on Republic Day RCB

    Late Puneeth Rajkumar's last poster is out from his film James on Republic Day

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer continues to be in ICU, showing slight improvement RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer continues to be in ICU, showing slight improvement

    Why did Sandhya Mukherjee refuse Padma Shri from Government? Read on RCB

    Why did Sandhya Mukherjee refuse Padma Shri from Government? Read on

    Happy Republic Day: Here are 5 Bollywood movies to watch with family today RCB

    Happy Republic Day: Here are 5 Bollywood movies to watch with family today

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2022: From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Indian sportspersons send out their wishes-ayh

    Republic Day 2022: From Virat Kohli to Mary Kom - Indian sportspersons send out their wishes

    Congress Yukt BJP: Shashi Tharoor digs at the BJP, post RPN Singh's exit - ADT

    'Congress Yukt BJP': Shashi Tharoor digs at the BJP, post RPN Singh's exit

    ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma stay at 2nd and 3rd; Shikhar Dhawan rises to 15th-ayh

    ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma stay at 2nd and 3rd; Shikhar Dhawan rises to 15th

    India China get on the hotline on Republic Day PLA to release Arunachal teen soon gcw

    India, China get on the hotline on Republic Day, PLA to release Arunachal teen soon

    Kanye West claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ray J second sex tape; here's what reality TV star has to say RCB

    Kanye West claims about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ray J second sex tape; here's what reality TV star has to say

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon
    Indian Super LEague, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Video Icon