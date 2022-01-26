Bro Daddy Review: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's comedy-family entertainer, gets a thumbs-up from netizens

Bro Daddy a comedy-family entertainer which marks the second collaboration of superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj gets positive reviews from the critics and audiences

Malayalam stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Bro Daddy is out on the occasion of Republic day. The comedy-family entertainer is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and is receiving positive reviews from critics. This is their second collaboration after Lucifer releases in 2019. It is said that Mohanlal and Prithviraj's camaraderie and fun-filled moments in the movie are said to be the USP of the film.

Besides Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also features some big names from Mollywood like Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Jagadish, Soubin Shahir, Mallika Sukumaran and Unni Mukundan. Deepak Dev has composed songs and background scores for the film.

Today, Prithviraj shared a poster of Bro Daddy with Mohanlal and wrote, "In more ways than one, I’m an accidental director. Although I’ve always wanted to make my own films, my debut directorial happened because #MuraliGopy thought I should helm #Lucifer. He believed in me before anyone else. Much the same way, #Sreejith and #Bibin came to me with the script of #BroDaddy through our mutual friend #VivekRamadevan. I’m still not sure why they thought I’d be the right person to come to for this project, but I’m glad they did!"

Prithviraj directs the film, and social media users cannot stop praising him. A Twitter user posted, “#BroDaddy Review A Fun Rollercoaster 1stHalf Good 2nd Half Ok Old Story Line But Screenplay & Characterisation Adipoli A Good Family Watch A modern family will gab OTT watch!!Just Good!! Saloon Rating: 3.25/5.”

Talking about the story, Bro Daddy revolves around the relationship between a happy-go-lucky father and his shy son. Prithviraj plays the role of Mohanlal’s character’s son.

A social media user commented, "Watched #BroDaddy now, a one time watchable good movie, #lalualex performance was so good, we witness a vintage #lalettan, the chemistry b/w #mohanlal and #PrithvirajSukumaran was good, #meera, #Kaniha and #KalyaniPriyadarshan also do there role well." A movie lover tweets, 'Clean and good film' while the other wrote it is a 'simple and light-hearted comedy'.

Take a look at what the social media users have to say about Bro Daddy: