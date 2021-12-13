Mohanlal starrer ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ to release on Amazon Prime on THIS date

The critically acclaimed film ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ is finally getting released on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime. The national-awards winner film will be released on Amazon Prime in four languages which also includes Hindi.

Come Friday, and you can watch Mohanlal’s critically acclaimed film ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ at the comfort of your house. The Priyadarshan directorial film will be released on Amazon Prime, joining the league of films that seek an OTT release after their theatrical release.

The film featuring legendary actor Mohanlal in the lead role will be released on the OTT platform on Friday, December 17. The film has been directed and written by Priyadarshan while Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas has produced it. The Malayalam film boasts of a star-studded lineup of actors that include Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, the late Nedumudi Venu, and Pranav Mohanlal in key roles. ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ was released in the theatres at the beginning of the month while it is now eyeing at a digital premiere which will happen by the end of this week. The magnum-opus Malayalam film will be released in multiple languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and of course, the original language, Malayalam.

‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ is a period drama movie based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, considered as one of the greatest Indian naval chiefs of all time. The film shares the story of an epic warfare war in opposition to the Portuguese invaders. The warfare was led by Malabar Coast’s heroic seafarer who went on to become a naval commander o Calicut ‘ruler, Zamorin.

The movie has been credited as probably the most expensive film made in the Malayalam film industry. It has bagged National Film Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Costume and Best Special Effects in October 2021. As per Priyadarshan, the film has been extremely close to him since it was on his find for two decades, which he also calls a collective dream of Lalettan and him.

