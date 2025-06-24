Vijaya Shanti Birthday: Check films, career, personal life of this actress
Vijaya Shanthi Birthday: South Indian actress Vijaya Shanthi turns 59. Born in Chennai in 1966, Vijaya has worked in both South Indian and Bollywood films. She's been active in the film industry for the past 40 years
| Published : Jun 24 2025, 11:06 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : instagram
Vijaya Shanthi's real name is Moturi Vijaya Shanthi. She's an actress, producer, and politician. In her 40-year film career, she's worked in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam films. She hails from the Telugu film industry.
26
Image Credit : instagram
Vijaya Shanthi has acted in around 187 films. Known for her action roles, she's called Lady Superstar, Lady Amitabh, and the Action Queen of Telugu cinema.
36
Image Credit : instagram
Vijaya Shanthi holds the record for most hits in Telugu cinema. She won the National Award for Best Actress in 1990 for her role as a police officer in the film Kartavyam.
46
Image Credit : instagram
Vijaya Shanthi debuted in 1980 with the Tamil film Kallukkul Eeram. She starred in hits like Netrikan, Agni Parvatam, Muddula Mavayya, and more.
56
Image Credit : instagram
In 1989, Vijaya Shanthi debuted in Bollywood with Eeshwar, opposite Anil Kapoor. She also appeared in films like Muqaddar Ka Badshaah and Tejaswini.
66
Image Credit : instagram
Vijaya Shanthi was slated to star with Amitabh Bachchan in the 1996 film Zamanat, but it was shelved. She remains active in films, with Arjun, Son of Vajayanti released this year.
Top Stories