‘Israel has agreed to President Trump’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire’, says statement after almost two weeks of direct military conflict with Iran

Israel said Tuesday it had agreed to "bilateral ceasefire" with Iran proposed by US President Donald Trump, following 12 days of war with its arch-foe.

"Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the cabinet... to announce that Israel had achieved all the objectives of Operation 'Rising Lion' and much more," the government said in a statement, adding that it had removed "an immediate dual existential threat: nuclear and ballistic".

"Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defence and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat," the statement said, adding that “Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

“In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire. The citizens of Israel must continue to adhere to IDF Home Front Command directives until the full observance of the ceasefire has been verified,” the statement read.