Image Credit : Instagram

Popular TV anchor and comedian Kapil Sharma returns with Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The new season premiered on June 21, 2025, featuring Salman Khan as the first guest. New episodes stream every Saturday at 8 PM.

Kapil’s remuneration is making headlines, with reports claiming he earns Rs 5 crores per episode since Season 1, totaling Rs 65 crores for 13 episodes.