- Home
- Entertainment
- Kapil Sharma’s Netflix paycheck is THIS huge — Beats top Bollywood stars' earnings
Kapil Sharma’s Netflix paycheck is THIS huge — Beats top Bollywood stars' earnings
Kapil Sharma, the popular TV anchor and comedian, is making headlines with his massive Netflix remuneration, reportedly rivaling the earnings of top pan-India stars across the film industry.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Pan-India Stars' Remuneration
Pan-India stars like Prabhas and Allu Arjun are charging massive fees for their films. Prabhas reportedly takes between Rs. 150 to 200 crores, while Allu Arjun’s fee after Pushpa 2 is said to be around Rs. 300 crores. Now, popular TV anchor and comedian Kapil Sharma’s huge Netflix earnings have created a stir, surprising even top stars like Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3
Popular TV anchor and comedian Kapil Sharma returns with Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The new season premiered on June 21, 2025, featuring Salman Khan as the first guest. New episodes stream every Saturday at 8 PM.
Kapil’s remuneration is making headlines, with reports claiming he earns Rs 5 crores per episode since Season 1, totaling Rs 65 crores for 13 episodes.
₹195 Crores for Three Seasons
The second season, also with 13 episodes, aired from September 21 to December 14, 2024, earning Kapil another Rs 65 crores. Reports indicate he’s receiving the same remuneration for the ongoing third season. With a potential 13 episodes, he is set to earn another Rs 65 crores. Across three seasons, Kapil Sharma’s total earnings from The Great Indian Kapil Show amount to a staggering Rs 195 crores.
Earnings Exceed Pan-India Stars
The Great Indian Kapil Show debuted in March 2024. In just 16 months, Kapil Sharma has earned Rs 195 crores. A pan-India hero usually takes around two years to earn Rs 200 crores from a big-budget film. Kapil, however, earned Rs 195 crores for 39 episodes across three seasons in just 16 months, surpassing many top stars.
Other key cast members also earn well. Archana Puran Singh reportedly gets Rs 10–12 lakhs per episode, Sunil Grover Rs 25 lakhs, and Kiku Sharda around Rs 7 lakhs.
Kapil's First Salary: ₹500
The Netflix comedy show has become a platform for substantial remuneration. Kapil Sharma has been a mainstay on television since 2007. Before fame, he worked at a telephone booth, earning just Rs 500. Today, he earns in crores.
His father, Jeetendra Kumar Sharma, was a Punjab Police head constable who passed away from cancer in 2004. Kapil took on family responsibilities and left his bachelor’s degree due to his father’s illness. He was featured in Forbes' Top 100 Indian Celebrities list from 2015 to 2019.