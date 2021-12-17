  • Facebook
    Mohanlal's Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea on OTT: Here are 7 reasons to watch it NOW

    First Published Dec 17, 2021, 1:23 PM IST
    Here are 7 reasons to watch Mohanlal's latest film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea on Amazon Prime Video NOW

    Earler this month Mohanlal's period drama Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea was released on big-screen. Before the release, Mohanlal had already said, that the film had already made Rs 100 crore, “The first Indian movie to enter the 100 crore club worldwide through reservations alone,” read a statement by Mohanlal on Twitter. Social media went gaga over the film, Twitter users and Mohanlal's fans reviewed the film, called Marakkar a cult classic masterpiece, and compared it to Prabhas' Baahubali, etc. Today, the film has started streaming on Prime Video in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Here are 7 reasons why Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea should be a must-watch.

    National Awards winner: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian is one of the most expensive films made in Malayalam cinema. The film bagged the Best Feature Film, Special Effects, and Costume awards at the 67th National Film Awards in October 2021.

    Mohanlal: This film is very close to the Malayalam superstar. Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian sees the magical duo of Mohanlal and filmmaker Priyadarshan back with a bang. Mohanlal played the role of a naval chief named Kunjali Marakkar IV. Fans and the audiences love Mohanlal's performance, making it a must-watch. Also Read: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham audiance review: Mohanlal, Priyadarshan have created history, say fans

    Cast: Besides Mohanlal, the film also has big names like lady superstar Manju Warrier and National award winner Keerthy Suresh, Sandalwood star Arjun Sarja, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Nedumudi Venu and many others. In the movie, Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan and Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal also played essential roles. Each actor has impressed the critics and fans with their charm and talent, leaving a lasting impression.

    Director: This film was Priyadarshan's ambitious project. He and Mohanlal had earlier collaborated for Kaalapani, a historical drama, 25 years back, and since then, they have been planning to make Marakkar. In an interview, Priyadarshan said that the big challenge for him was finishing the film in 106 days. 

    Attention to Detail: The film has the finest visual effects ever seen before in an Indian cinema. The war and action sequences with stunning graphics and effects are nothing short of an experience. Award-winning production designer Sabu Cyril’s team has made massive sets. The set had huge ships, palaces and villages. The visual effects seamlessly merge with the live-action photography, resulting in some spell-binding frames.

    Story:  Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian tells the tale of Kunjali Marakkar, who is considered India's first Naval Commander. The narrative is set in the late 15th and early 16th century and follows Kunjali Marakkar’s life. When Kunjali ran to the jungle after his family murdered, he became a Robin Hood for the needy. The main story is about Kunjali’s battle with the Portuguese and eventual victory. At that time Portuguese assaulted the kingdom of Zamorin, and their chiefs visited Kunjali for help.

    Pan-India film: According to a report, Marakkar broke the record set by Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup; the film had made Rs. 2.4 Crore on day 1 at the UAE box office. Event Indian will enjoy the movie because it is an inspiring story that comes alive on the screen. This Malayalam magnum opus will also stream in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Prime Video. ALSO READ: Mohanlal, Manju Warrier’s Marakkar gets leaked online on Tamilrockers; movie emerges as highest opener

