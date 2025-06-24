Two Kashmiris arrested by NIA not only harboured the three Pahalgam attackers for two days in their 'dhok' (hut) but also tipped them off on the deployment of security personnel in and around the attack site "in return for a few thousand rupees".

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the horrendous attack that killed 26 innocent tourists and grievously injured 16 others, the agency said on Sunday.

The duo not only harboured the three Pahalgam attackers for two days in their 'dhok' (hut) in Hill Area, located around 2 km from Baisaran, but also tipped them off on the deployment of security personnel in and around the attack site "in return for a few thousand rupees".

NIA said that the two arrested accused, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote in Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park in Pahalgam, have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack," said the NIA, citing its investigations.

"The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever."

"They studied the area domination exercises undertaken from time to time and the pattern of security deployment at the attack site in Baisaran, and shared the report or findings with the Pakistani terrorists, helping them plan their approach to the attack site, the actual massacre as well as the subsequent escape," an officer told TOI.

"The accused were fully aware of the plans to hit tourists since Baisaran was teeming with visitors at the time. Since they were also operating pony rides in the area, they were fully aware of the police/security pickets at the attack site, the gap between consecutive area domination exercises and the pattern of deployment of troops at the site. Despite being aware of the terrorists' intentions, they willingly shared these details, making themselves active participants in the Pahalgam terror attack conspiracy," a source said.

NIA gets five-day remand of two accused

A Jammu court on Monday granted the NIA a five-day remand of the two accused arrested earlier in connection with the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack case. Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmed, were brought to a Jammu court, where the Additional District and Session Judge granted the NIA a five-day remand and set the next hearing date as June 27, 2025.

NIA, which has arrested the two accused under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, is further investigating the case (RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU).

A total of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in a dastardly terrorist attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam valley in Jammu and Kashmir.

