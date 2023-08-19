Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jamie Foxx shares happy health update at his Mexico vacation; Know details

    The actor enjoyed a rejuvenating and relaxing vacation in Tulum, Mexico, as he shared updates about his health and showed gratitude. He gave his fans an unexpected and sweet surprise by dropping the photos on his official Instagram handle.

    After facing a life-threatening medical emergency earlier this year, Jamie Foxx is making the most of his time in Tulum, Mexico. The actor was recently spotted having fun in natural places of the region, showing his revitalized health and embracing life post-recovery. On Wednesday, Foxx got photographed enjoying the quiet surroundings of Tulum by chilling in a cenote, a natural water-filled sinkhole tucked away among caves. The actor seemed relaxed and enjoyed his time out in nature after a strenuous long health battle. Jamie Foxx's health took a turn for the worst in April, necessitating considerable medical care, recovery, and rehabilitation. His recovery over the past few months has been good, and his present vacation is evidence of that.

    Foxx started making his public comeback in the Chicago region last month. And he has since been open about the process. He recently provided an update in which he opened up on his hope, saying, "Finally starting to feel like myself... it's been an unexpected dark journey, but I can see the light."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

    Jamie Foxx's health journey has been a rollercoaster this year. After being hospitalized earlier, he maintained a low profile, sparking concerns among the fans. However, updates gradually surfaced, revealing his path to recovery. Foxx's daughter shared his initial hospitalization on April 11, mentioning a medical complication. Throughout May, close friends like Kevin Hart reassured them that he was improving, while Foxx also thanked fans for their support. By June, Foxx's daughter confirmed his recovery and even teased a TV show collaboration.

    Despite his private nature, John Boyega and others provided positive insights, hinting at his return to work. On July 10, Foxx's public appearance and social media updates indicated progress, culminating in his heartfelt August 16 Instagram post, where he stated, "Finally startin to feel like myself," expressing gratitude for the support and emphasizing his journey from darkness to light.

