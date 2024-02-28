BREAKING: Former IAS officer, Sandalwood actor K Shivram suffers cardiac arrest

Renowned Kannada actor and former IAS officer, K Shivram, was hospitalized in Bengaluru after a heart attack. Admitted to HCG Hospital, where he had previously been treated for high blood pressure. Currently in intensive care, undergoing dialysis. Shivaram, known for his roles in Kannada cinema, has also been active in politics.

Renowned Kannada actor and former IAS officer, K Shivram, has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. The 71-year-old actor, known for his notable roles in Kannada cinema including 'Ba Nalle Madhu Chandrake', was admitted to HCG Hospital in Bengaluru post cardiac arrest. According to Bharat, Shivaram's son-in-law, the actor had previously been hospitalized 20 days ago due to high blood pressure and was undergoing treatment. However, his health took a critical turn today when he experienced a heart attack, necessitating intensive care.

Shivram, who also served as an IAS officer before venturing into acting, has been responsive to treatment but remains in a serious condition. Currently, he is undergoing dialysis as part of his treatment regimen.

In addition to Kannada movies like "Yaarige Bede Duddudu" and "Tiger," K Shivaramu, whose original name was Shivaramu Kempaiah, also appeared in Hindi films such as "Bhakte Kadam" and "Bole Bole Ladaki." He was born on April 6, 1953, in Urugahalli, Ramanagara district. Shivaram has been active in politics, having been associated with various political parties over the years. He joined the JDS party in 2013, later transitioning to the Congress party before ultimately aligning with the BJP post-2016. He also held the position of president at the Chhalavadi Mahasabha.