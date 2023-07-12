Blue Beetle trailer: Reyes family gets superhero as Jamie combats Victoria Kord, Conrad Carapax

The ultimate trailer for Blue Beetle by DC Studios is now available. Starring Xolo Mariduena, Adriana Barraza, Damian Alcazar, Raoul Max, George Lopez, and Susan Sarandon under the direction of Angel Manuel Soto. In the trailer, Jaime Reyes, a young American-Mexican adolescent, finds an alien scarab that grants him superpowers. He is portrayed by Xolo Mariduena. In order to fight crime, he transforms into the superhero Blue Beetle. In addition to introducing a number of individuals, the images also provide a brief glance at Victoria Kord and Conrad Carapax, the movie's antagonists. The action-adventure film Blue Beetle looks to be a great blend of both supernatural and fast-paced action. The movie is scheduled to premiere on August 18.

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 7 Review: Is Tom Cruise's action film worth watching? Read THIS before buying tickets

Although Jaime's armour suit resembles that of Spider-Man: Homecoming, it is actually an advanced piece of alien technology. This clip also depicts Jaime's connection with Scarab, which is significant given that the comics indicate that the two do not get along well. The most recent Blue Beetle trailer also provides a sneak glance at Victoria Kord and Conrad Carapax, the baddies. Since this DC movie is set to open in theatres in just over a month, fans are undoubtedly eager to find out what is in store for them.

Blue Beetle: Cast and Release Date

On August 18, 2023, Blue Beetle will take over the theatre. The spooky plot combined with the mind-blowing imagery in this film will have viewers glued to the screens right up to the very end. The Blue Beetle cast also includes Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes, Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Becky G as Khaji-Da, and more. Xolo Mariduea plays Jaime Reyes, aka the Blue Beetle. Adriana Barraza plays Nana. Damián Alcázar plays Alberto.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' gets 'Oscar Library' spot for screenplay after failing at box office