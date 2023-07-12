Mission Impossible 7 Review: Is Tom Cruise's action film worth watching? Read THIS before buying tickets

In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Ethan Hunt and his IMF crew return with a bang in their seventh expedition. Here are some reactions and reviews shared on social media after watching Mission: Impossible 7; read it before going to the theatre.

In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Ethan Hunt and his IMF crew return with a bang, with the onerous task of hunting down a hazardous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. This newest instalment is a stunningly spectacular and awe-inspiring 164 minutes of an edge-of-your-seat actioner, transformed from the budgetary constraints of the original television series into a very successful franchise. Its heart-racing stunts are so spectacular that they have an infinite attraction, especially with the superstar presence of Tom Cruise, who is unquestionably the film's centrepiece.

Its plot has a distinct spirit. It is submerged in nature, which distinguishes it from all other mega-budget films of its kind, thus there's no use in searching for deeper meanings or examining the flaws in this nail-biting spectacle.

It's blockbuster escapist stuff, elaborately staged on a grand scale that offers as pure adrenaline rush entertainment. Cruise's frenetic movement as Ethan Hunt exhausts you, but so what? Fans of gritty thrillers will enjoy the spectacle on show. Here are some reviews and reactions shared by fans on social media platforms.

