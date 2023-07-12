Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' gets 'Oscar Library' spot for screenplay after failing at box office

Nandita Das directed movie about a delivery guy, 'Zwigato', which stars comedian Kapil Sharma in the lead role, gets a spot at the Academy of Motion Picture's library. In spite of doing well in film festivals, the film massively failed at the box office. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Comedian Kapil Sharma starrer film ‘Zwigato’ garnered a lot of praise in several prestigious international film festivals. However, it failed to impress the audience and was a box office disaster. Now this Nandita Das directed movie has earned a spot at the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture (Oscar)'s library with its screenplay for its Permanent Core Collection. Das took to her Instagram handle to share this news. She penned down a note saying, “It is a happy reminder that the film is relevant and glad we made it. I believe only when stories are authentic and rooted in their own contexts, they transcend cultures and borders and become part of world cinema. I am glad that it will be available in the library for students, filmmakers and writers.”

She concluded her caption with, “'Hope OTT platforms are reading this! I think it’s time to give the audience the opportunity to see Zwigato.”

About 'Zwigato'

Apart from Kapil Sharma in the lead role, the film also features Shahana Goswami, Gul Panag, Sayani Gupta, and Swanand Kirkire in pivotal roles. The Government of Odisha had declared the film tax-free as the movie was shot in the state capital, Bhubaneswar. Unfortunately, the box office collection of the film was reportedly only Rs 3.53 crore.

The film is about a man named Manas, played by Kapil Sharma, whose life changes after he loses his job as a floor manager. He decided to become a food delivery guy to survive. The film showcases his struggles as a delivery guy whose income gets deeply affected by ratings and incentives.

