Blake Lively requests for increased security amid threats around legal battle with Justin Baldoni

It ends with Us actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been making headlines for the legal proceedings set on each other since the release of this film. The increased heat between the two actors is now getting huge and let's look at the updates on this issue.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni worked together for a film based on a book,"It Ends With Us." Blacke Lively played the female lead in the movie, while Baldoni worked as the director and lead actor. The film got a good appreciation and the story touched many hearts helping many women to gather the strength to choose herself over everything else and the importance of understanding and dealing with trauma.

Blake Lively requests for increased security:

In the middle of all the threats that blake lively and her supporter along with her family is reciveing, She has requested increased protection from the court. She also stated that she has been getting violent, profane, and sexist messages targeting her regarding the case.

Lively's legal team also asked for certain case materials to be classified as "Attorney’s Eyes Only" to prevent further public scrutiny and potential threats for the safety of Blake and her family. The trial is set in March 2026, with both parties preparing for a prolonged legal battle regarding the issue going on between them.

It all started in 2024. The actress blake accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her following the release of their fim in 2024. Baldoni reacted to the accusation with a defamation lawsuit stating that Blake lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are trying to make up stories to extort him.

The legal battle has been going on since then. Though there are no official solid proofs of both their statements, The heat between them is making ways to fan wars.

