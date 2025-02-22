Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorce: All about financial agreements and kids custody

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has been making headlines for the rumours on their separation after they got married nearly 20 years later their first engagement. The divorce related news is out now with all the details.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially ended their two-year marriage. The couple, who restarted their relationship after two decades of this couple's initial engagement. They got married in July 2022. After a few months, they had tough time in relationship and faced challenges, leading Jennifer to file for divorce in August 2024. The Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved their divorce settlement on January 6, 2025.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorce:

This is set to be the agreement taking effect on February 21, 2025. The couple reached a settlement through mutual consent without having to face prolonged to legal issues. Financial details are set under the covers but neither of them are going to pay spousal support and the custody of the kids are also not yet officially revealed.

Jennifer Lopez dropped "Affleck" from her official name and shared a post on social media. Reports suggest that the custody of the children will be equal to both as they have two kids. But there is no official record of decision regarding the custody of kids.

Who is Jennifer Lopez:

Jennifer Lopez is a multi talented actress, singer and entrepeneur. She has been one of the most influential woman. She started her career as a dancer on the TV show "In Living Color" and later enetred to acting, starring in films like "Selena," "Anaconda," and "Out of Sight". Jennifer sold over 80 million records worldwide that signifies the impact on pop culture through fashion and branding.

Who is Ben Affleck:

Ben Affleck is a famous American actor, filmmaker, and screenwriter. He appeared in various films like ''Armageddon," "Pearl Harbor," "Gone Girl," etc. As a director, his films "Gone Baby Gone," "The Town," and "Argo," were critically acclaimed. He first got married to an actress Jennifer Garner and has three children and then married Jennifer Lopez again. Now, they also got divroced.

