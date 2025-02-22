'Spider-Man 4': Tom Holland's film to be released on THIS date

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' creators have extended the film's release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the next Marvel superhero film will be released in theatres on July 31, a week later than initially intended.

Spider Man 4 Tom Holland's film to be released on THIS date RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 22, 2025, 9:50 AM IST

The makers of Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' have pushed the release date of the film. The Marvel superhero's next feature will be released theatrically on July 31, a week later than previously scheduled, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The film was earlier set to release on July 24, 2026.

Sony Pictures made the announcement about the release date of the film. The director, who is known for his movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', is helming the project, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
With this change in the release date, now it will hit the theatres after a gap from Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', which also stars Holland and opens theatres on July 17.

Also Read: (PHOTOS) Hansika Motwani inspired 8 looks for new brides

Holland, who appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," confirmed that production for the fourth "Spider-Man" movie will begin in mid-2025, as per the outlet.

"Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go -- we're nearly there," Holland said. "Super exciting. I can't wait!" said the actor.
Holland has played Peter Parker in three previous Spider-Man films, all directed by Jon Watts: "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019), and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021).

The last film grossed over 1 billion dollars globally, following its release shortly after "Avengers: Endgame," a pattern this new film seems to follow with its release after "Avengers: Doomsday."

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Shloka Ambani: Best-dressed celebs at Aadar Jain wedding

Cretton has been involved in several Marvel projects, including co-creating the upcoming "Wonder Man" miniseries and developing a sequel to "Shang-Chi." However, "Spider-Man 4" is now the main focus for the studio.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

One direction Liam Payne death: Final judgement about charges on Roger Nores MEG

One direction Liam Payne death: Final judgement about charges on Roger Nores

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani becomes FIRST confirmed contestant RBA

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani becomes FIRST confirmed contestant

Chhaava PM Modi goes gaga over Vicky Kaushal's historical-drama says 'Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai' RBA

'Chhaava': PM Modi goes gaga over Vicky Kaushal's historical-drama says 'Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai'

Nargis Fakri marries Tony Beig in a SECRET ceremony in Los Angeles? Read on ATG

Nargis Fakri marries Tony Beig in a SECRET ceremony in Los Angeles? Read on

WWE : Five Shocking Unwritten Rules in the Pro Wrestling Company

WWE: Five Shocking Unwritten Rules in the Pro Wrestling Company

Recent Stories

IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar delights fans with batting masterclass in nets ahead of opener against SL (WATCH) snt

IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar delights fans with batting masterclass in nets ahead of opener against SL (WATCH)

Chhaava Katrina Kaif, Mahesh Babu REJECTED historical drama? Here's what we know ATG

'Chhaava': Katrina Kaif, Mahesh Babu REJECTED historical drama? Here's what we know

One direction Liam Payne death: Final judgement about charges on Roger Nores MEG

One direction Liam Payne death: Final judgement about charges on Roger Nores

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani becomes FIRST confirmed contestant RBA

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani becomes FIRST confirmed contestant

iPhone 16e available for PRE-ORDER now! Check price, storage and other offers gcw

iPhone 16e available for PRE-ORDER now! Check price, storage and other offers

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Video Icon
Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Video Icon
KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

Video Icon
End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon