Bimbisara to Liger to Tripling Season 3 and more OTT series, movies to watch this Diwali Dhamaka Weekend

Diwali 2022: Several new movies and web series/shows are releasing this week. However, to make your task easy, we have compiled a list of top new movies and shows you can watch on weekends.

The Diwali celebrations in 2022 are expected to be even more remarkable. Yes, you may see the newest OTT release in its entirety this weekend with your friends and family. Movie lovers are already making their watchlists for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Because Diwali falls on a Monday, a long weekend begins today, and fans of movies and TV shows have already begun organising their watchlists.

The popularity of binge-watching new television episodes and movies on streaming services is widely known to digital streaming companies. This is the reason why several new series and movies are debuting this week. However, we have put together a list of the best new series and movies that you may watch over the weekend to make your chore easier.

To help you with your work this weekend, here is a list of all the movies and web series you should watch.

Liger | Hotstar | Oct 21

The Peripheral | Prime Video | Oct 21

Raymond and Ray | Prime Video | Oct 21

Barbarians Season 2 | Netflix | Oct 21

Pettaikaali | Aha Video | Oct 21

Ammu | Prime Video | Oct 20

More new releases of the week (Oct 21)

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo | Netflix |

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 | Netflix | Oct 18

The School for Good & Evil | Netflix | Oct 19

The Stranger | Netflix | Oct 19

May I Help You | Prime Video | Oct 19

American Horror Story Season 11 | Hostar | Oct 19

Cleaning Up | Netflix | Oct 20

Modern Love Tokyo | Prime Video | Oct 20