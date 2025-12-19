- Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale Guest: Fans are eagerly waiting for the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 finale. There are various rumors about the winner. Meanwhile, there's a big discussion about who the chief guest for the grand finale will be.
Huge response for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 was a standout season and a sensational hit. Despite lacking big stars, it grabbed more viewer interest and TRPs than most previous seasons. Emmanuel's comedy, Ritu and Pawan's romance, and Sanjana's antics were major highlights.
All set for the Grand Finale..
The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale is set, with massive voting underway. The top 5 contestants are fiercely competing for the trophy. The excitement is building daily over who will win, but many fans believe they already know the winner.
Who is the title winner?
The title race, once between Tanuja and Pawan Kalyan, now includes Demon Pawan. One of them will win the trophy. The suspense is high, but many believe Kalyan Padala will be the winner, backed by strong social media buzz and high vote counts.
Who is the Bigg Boss Telugu Grand Finale Guest?
With the season being a huge hit, there's a lot of talk about the finale's chief guest. It was rumored Megastar Chiranjeevi would attend, as he has before. But now, a new rumor is spreading that another big star will be the guest for the finale.
Young Rebel Star as Grand Finale Guest..
Chiranjeevi has been a guest twice. To avoid repetition, it seems Rebel Star Prabhas was invited this time. His new film 'Raja Saab' releases soon, so his appearance would also be a great promotion for the movie, according to the makers.
As chief guests in the last season..
Global Star Ram Charan was the chief guest for the last season. He has already come to the Bigg Boss show three times. It's noteworthy that this would be Prabhas's first time appearing on the Bigg Boss stage. We'll have to see how much truth there is to this.
