    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vanitha Vijaykumar reveals alleged attack by Pradeep Antony supporter; shares photo

    Vanitha Vijaykumar, former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant, reveals a shocking attack by a supporter of evicted contestant Pradeep Antony. The actress shares her picture of injuries on social media.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    On Saturday, Vanitha Vijaykumar, a previous participant in Bigg Boss Tamil, reportedly experienced an assault purportedly orchestrated by a follower of actor Pradeep Antony, recently ousted from Bigg Boss Tamil 7. The actress took to social media to recount the harrowing incident, sharing both details and an image depicting the injuries sustained on her face.

    Taking to her X (prevously twitter) account she wrote, "Brutally attacked by god knows who! A so called #PradeepAntony supporter. Finished my #BiggBossTamil7 review and had dinner and walked down to my car i parked in my sister sowmyas house was dark and a man appeared from nowhere and said red card kudukreengala." 

    She added in another tweet, "Ni support vera and hit me hard on my face and fleed away. I was in so much pain bleeding in my face and yelling. No one around was around 1 am .i called my sister to come down she urged me to go report this incident to police but i told her I lost trust in the process."

    She further added, "I took first aid and left home with rage and not able to identify my attacker. He laughed like a lunatic which haunts my ears. Taking a break from everything as i am not in a physical condition to appear on screen. For those who support disturbed ppl danger is just a feet away."
     

    Vanitha also shared a photo of her injury on instagram and captioned, "Posting my brutal attack with a lot of bravery. #biggbosstamil is just a game show and this is not right. Violence is not right" 

    Reacting to the incident Pradeep Antony posted a story on his social media with a caption, "Clarification: I really don't have anything against any of my contestants or anyone. I speak like this with them. @vanithavijayku1 I'm not aware of what happened to you, but I feel sorry for you. Take rest. Jovika is smart, she can win it by herself, she doesn't need your help." 

    ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding update: Cousin Zayn Marie to officiate the marriage; read details

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 4:43 PM IST
