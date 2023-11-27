Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding update: Cousin Zayn Marie to officiate the marriage; read details

    Ira Khan's cousin Zayn Marie posted a photo of herself with her ordination certificate and expressed her excitement for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding!

    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, got engaged to her fiancé Nupur Shikhare last year and is slated to marry him in January 2023. She recently posted some gorgeous photos from their Kelvan ceremony. Now, it appears that Ira's cousin Zayn Marie is slated to preside Ira and Nupur's wedding in January, and she has revealed that she has been ordained!

    Zayn Marie came to Instagram stories a few hours ago to share photos with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. The first image shows Zayn in the centre, carrying an ordination diploma. Ira is shown in her PJs, while she is wearing a purple stole over a white and black frock. 

    Sharing the lovely picture, Zayn wrote, "She's a hot priest!!! `I can't wait to marry you two (crying emojis)."

    In another photo, Ira and Nupur are seen kissing Zayn's cheeks as she proudly clutches the certificate. "Let's get this wedding on the rooooad. Woooohoooo." Ira Khan reshared her stories. 

    Zayn Marie Khan is Aamir Khan's cousin and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak director Mansoor Khan's daughter. She worked as an assistant director on Shakun Batra's film Kapoor and Sons in 2016. She appeared in the films Monica O My Darling, Mrs Serial Killer, and Made In Heaven.  According to speculations, she has also been cast in Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's Pritam Pyaare.

    In November of last year, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare conducted an engagement ceremony attended by their family and close friends. Ira and Nupur will marry on January 3, 2024, and Aamir Khan himself has confirmed the date!

