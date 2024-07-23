Bigg Boss OTT 3 SHOCKING: Shivani Kumari grabs knife in heated argument with Kritika Malik, watch video

In a stunning turn of events on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Shivani Kumari and Kritika Malik engaged in a violent confrontation that spiraled out of control. The confrontation began as a verbal argument but swiftly escalated into a physical altercation, shocking both housemates and fans. Shivani enraged, grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened Kritika. This unsettling incident has caused significant concern and debate about the show's safety protocols and competitors' mental health.

The incident began over a minor issue but quickly escalated, with both women trading angry comments. Shivani became enraged and grabbed the nearest sharp instrument, escalating the situation. The image of Shivani wielding a knife sent shockwaves throughout the house, sparking rapid action from fellow contestants and the show's producers. Kritika, visibly scared, managed to flee to a safe distance as the other housemates sought to diffuse the situation and ensure no one was injured.

This incident has prompted major concerns about the emotional stress the participants are experiencing and the safeguards in place to protect them. Fans and critics alike are advocating for tougher safety protocols and improved mental health care for participation.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

The Anil Kapoor-hosted show features Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, Armaan Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Adnaan Shaikh and Kritika Malik.

Elimination

In yesterday's episode, Adnaan and Sana Sultan failed to perform well in an eviction task and hence were eliminated from the show. Another contestant who was nominated was Deepak Chaurasia and his journey in the Bigg Boss house came to an end as he was evicted from the show due to lack of audience vote. Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, and Shivani Kumari were left emotional as Deepak Chaurasia was evicted from the competition on Sunday. Several participants had nominated him because they believed Deepak did not contribute much to the game. Due to his leg injuries, he has been unable to assist in household tasks. Some candidates even referred to him as a mastermind who is constantly playing games even though he is not leaving his bed.

