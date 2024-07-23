Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 SHOCKING: Shivani Kumari grabs knife in heated argument with Kritika Malik, watch video

    In a stunning turn of events on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Shivani Kumari and Kritika Malik engaged in a violent confrontation that spiraled out of control.

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 SHOCKING: Shivani Kumari grabs knife in heated argument with Kritika Malik, watch video RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

    In a stunning turn of events on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Shivani Kumari and Kritika Malik engaged in a violent confrontation that spiraled out of control. The confrontation began as a verbal argument but swiftly escalated into a physical altercation, shocking both housemates and fans. Shivani enraged, grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened Kritika. This unsettling incident has caused significant concern and debate about the show's safety protocols and competitors' mental health.

    The incident began over a minor issue but quickly escalated, with both women trading angry comments. Shivani became enraged and grabbed the nearest sharp instrument, escalating the situation. The image of Shivani wielding a knife sent shockwaves throughout the house, sparking rapid action from fellow contestants and the show's producers. Kritika, visibly scared, managed to flee to a safe distance as the other housemates sought to diffuse the situation and ensure no one was injured.

    The video

    This incident has prompted major concerns about the emotional stress the participants are experiencing and the safeguards in place to protect them. Fans and critics alike are advocating for tougher safety protocols and improved mental health care for participation.

    Also read: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is NOT ARRESTED! Denies claims and shares video from Dubai

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

    The Anil Kapoor-hosted show features  Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, Armaan Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Adnaan Shaikh and Kritika Malik.

    Elimination

    In yesterday's episode, Adnaan and Sana Sultan failed to perform well in an eviction task and hence were eliminated from the show. Another contestant who was nominated was Deepak Chaurasia and his journey in the Bigg Boss house came to an end as he was evicted from the show due to lack of audience vote. Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, and Shivani Kumari were left emotional as Deepak Chaurasia was evicted from the competition on Sunday. Several participants had nominated him because they believed Deepak did not contribute much to the game. Due to his leg injuries, he has been unable to assist in household tasks. Some candidates even referred to him as a mastermind who is constantly playing games even though he is not leaving his bed.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 9:00 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested as ex-manager files complaint RKK

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is NOT ARRESTED! Denies claims and shares video from Dubai

    STOP Bigg Boss! Shiv Sena Leader Manisha Kayande demands; files Police complaint against YouTuber Armaan Malik RBA

    STOP Bigg Boss! Shiv Sena Leader Manisha Kayande demands; files Police complaint against YouTuber Armaan Malik

    WATCH: Elvish Yadav calls Adnaan Shaikh 'mentally disturbed', Anil Kapoor SCOLDS him for inappropriate joke RKK

    WATCH: Elvish Yadav calls Adnaan Shaikh 'mentally disturbed', Anil Kapoor SCOLDS him for inappropriate joke

    Good news for Karan Aujla fans! 'Tauba Tauba' singer announces dates for 'It Was All A Dream' Indian tour RKK

    Good news for Karan Aujla fans! 'Tauba Tauba' singer announces dates for 'It Was All A Dream' Indian tour

    Character connected well with the masses...', Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee praised Allu Arjun ATG

    'Character connected well with the masses...', Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee praised Allu Arjun

    Recent Stories

    Lung Disease: Here are some warning signs one needs to check out RBA

    Lung Disease: Here are some warning signs one needs to check out

    Yuzvendra Chahal turns 34: 6 records of the Indian bowler RKK

    Yuzvendra Chahal turns 34: 6 records of the Indian bowler

    Karnataka landslide: Body of missing woman recovered from Gokarna; Search continues for Arjun on Day 8 july 23 2024 anr

    Karnataka landslide: Body of missing woman recovered from Gokarna; Search continues for Arjun on Day 8

    What are Narwhals? 7 things to know about these 'Unicorn of the Sea' ATG

    What are Narwhals? 7 things to know about these 'Unicorn of the Sea'

    INS Brahmaputra caught fire, one sailor missing, Rajnath directs Navy chief to take action AJR

    INS Brahmaputra caught fire, one sailor missing, Rajnath directs Navy chief to take action

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon