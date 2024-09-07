Want to keep lizards at bay? 9 home remedies you should know

Lifestyle
Mix coffee powder with a little tobacco and make small balls. Place these balls in the corners of your house. The smell repels lizards. Keep it away from children.
To prevent lizards from entering the house, place eggshells near the kitchen, doors, and windows. Lizards don't like its smell and stay away.
Lizards dislike the smell of garlic and onion. Place garlic cloves or onion pieces in the corners of the house. If there are lizards inside the house, they will also run away.
It is said that lizards are afraid of peacock feathers. So put it on doors, windows, or around the kitchen. It will also enhance the beauty of the house.
Lizards do not like the smell of burning camphor in the room and they go away. Burning camphor also removes negativity spread in the house.
Make a spray by mixing black pepper powder in water and sprinkle it on the places where lizards come. This keeps lizards away.
Make a spray by mixing red chili powder in lemon juice and sprinkle it on the favorite places of lizards. This also makes lizards run away.
If a lizard enters the house, pour ice water on it to drive it out. This makes it sluggish and you can easily throw it out.
Lizards are attracted to dirt and insects. So keep the house clean and do not leave food and drink items open.