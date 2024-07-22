Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is NOT ARRESTED! Denies claims and shares video from Dubai

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has reportedly been detained at Dubai's airport as his ex- manager Salman Ahmed, filed complaints against him. 

    Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan took to his X account to share that the rumours about his arrest are not true and that he is in Dubai for a music collaboration. It was reported that the singer was detained at Dubai's airport as his ex-manager Salman Ahmed, filed complaints against him. The artist was traveling to the United Arab Emirates to perform. After arriving from Lahore, Khan was escorted to the Burj Dubai police station. It was speculated that Khan faces severe legal consequences, including a fine and a prison sentence. Now he has released a video dismissing the false claims.

    The video

    The 49-year-old Pakistani vocalist specializes in Qawwali, a type of Sufi devotional music. Khan is one of Pakistan's best-known and highest-paid singers and is Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's nephew, the son of Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan, and the grandson of Qawwali vocalist Fateh Ali Khan. 

    In 2011, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for carrying undeclared foreign currency amounting to more than $124,000. This incident led to significant controversy and legal proceedings in India. There have been instances where Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's songs or compositions were accused of copyright infringement. These disputes often involve claims from other artists or music producers regarding the unauthorized use of their work.

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's statements or actions related to political issues have sometimes sparked controversy, especially given the sensitive political climate between India and Pakistan. His comments or performances in certain contexts have been scrutinized for their perceived political implications Due to strained relations between India and Pakistan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's performances in India have sometimes been met with opposition or controversy from certain groups or political organizations.

