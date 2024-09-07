Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacqueline Fernandez promotes self-love: Actress shares video on Instagram; take a look

    Watch: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez wrote a short message on self-love. The actress’ latest Instagram post has received much attention among fans and followers.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 5:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez is a well-known figure in Bollywood, having established herself as a popular actress despite her foreign background. The actress' newest social media post has sparked a lot of interest among admirers, as she is seen writing phrases in immaculate Hindi. Jacqueline came to Instagram to post a brief yet wholesome video of herself penning a strong sentiment about herself. It begins with the actress reclining in a picturesque garden, holding a journal and a pen in her hand, jotting something on the page while smiling to herself. The scene then switches to reveal her journal and what Jacqueline writes in it. 

    The lines read, “Storm Rider” as the title, under which Jacqueline has written in flawless Hindi, “Main kaafi, main kaafi hun mere liye, (I am enough, I am enough for myself).” She's dressed in a vibrant flowery top and bright blue pants. Jacqueline's updo has twin braids that lay on either of her shoulders.

    The video was published with the message, "my path, my pace, main kaafi hun mere liye." Fans reply to the message, expressing their delight and appreciation for her comments. The first user commented, "Jackie, you can start a Hindi class for us." A second fan said, "Inspiring from simple things with deep meanings." A third person commented, "Love that mentality! It's amazing to watch someone so confident in their own path." A fourth fan said, "Omg your Hindi and Hindi handwriting is just too cute & nice." The video has received over 2.1 million views and 144,000 likes on the platform.

    Jacqueline Fernandez is currently shooting her forthcoming films, Fateh and Welcome To The Jungle. The former is directed by Sonu Sood, who also serves as the project's lead. Jacqueliene Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah round out the cast.

