    'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut releases teaser and announces release date; know DETAILS here!

    Actress Kangana Ranaut has put out a new teaser for her next film ‘Emergency’ and has announced the release date for this movie. The actress took to her social media to inform fans about this new update. Check out further details. By Mahalekshmi

    Emergency Kangana Ranaut releases teaser and announces release date know DETAILS here (MAH)
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for the risks that she takes with her roles and her unique choices, both on and off screen.  She will be seen next in the film ‘Emergency’ portraying the role of the first Indian woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Her first look in the film was dropped when it went on floors and fans were intrigued as it looked spectacular, revealing the actress’s methodic work culture.

    Today, on June 24, the actress made the announcement on Instagram and Twitter with a new teaser video of the project and revealing the release date. The film is all set to hit screens on November 24,2023.
    Kangana wrote, “A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November.”

    With screenplay from Ritesh Shah, ‘Emergency' is an Indian Hindi-language biographical historical drama film, which is both directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut. The narrative traces the political career of India’s first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, especially the time around her decision of declaring a nation-wide Emergency, how she stood against all the odds she faced and the events that forever changed the nature of the country.

    The daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the independent nation, Indira Gandhi is the only woman to ever preside over that title till date. Prior to this role, Kangana Ranaut also portrayed former Tamil Nadu Prime Minister J Jayalalithaa in the 2021 biopic ‘Thalaivi’

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
