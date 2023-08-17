Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri TROLLED for publicly kissing

    Social media users directed trolling towards Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri when photographs of them sharing a kiss at Palak Purswani's event surfaced. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri faced severe online criticism after attending Palak Purswani's lavish birthday event. The pair, previously in the spotlight for their kiss on Bigg Boss OTT season 2, were captured sharing playful moments and kisses on the red carpet. A widely circulated video of this incident drew negative reactions from fans, who expressed disappointment and called out their behavior.

    During the event, Akanksha donned a captivating short silver dress, accentuated by a deep neckline, exuding allure. Complementing the look, her hair was intricately braided. On the other hand, Jad opted for a relaxed white outfit. The two playfully posed together, embracing and enjoying themselves in front of the cameras. However, their behavior received negative feedback from fans who chose to express their discontent through trolling comments.

    “Bahar aa kar keh rahi thi bigboss ne task diya tha. Abhi kyu yeh sab?" a social media user asked. “Ghatiya aadmi ghatiya Aurat," added another. “Aese public pe behuda harkat kar k ky dikhana chahte ho," a third comment read. “Essliye Paras mai essko chora tha 😂😂😂," a fourth user said, referring to her break up Paras Chhabra.

    Following their widely-shared kiss on Bigg Boss OTT 2, the couple made a collective public appearance after a few weeks. Recently, Jad addressed the paparazzi, discussing the noteworthy smooch incident. He said, “That was the best 30 seconds of my life." Meanwhile, Akanksha said in an interview, “I did three tasks that day, which eventually helped my team win. For me, the kiss was supposed to be just a task. I would have even kissed Pooja Bhatt or Cyrus Broacha if needed. I don’t regret my actions as it wasn’t anything personal for me. There were no feelings involved."

    “Honestly, I was clear in my mind that this will be just a peck that we will hold for 30 seconds. He got carried away and started kissing me but I wasn’t using my lips as I had no feelings for him. That made him say that I was a bad kisser as I was not involved. But he is not my partner that I will kiss him nor was I instructed by my director to kiss a co-actor passionately," she said, addressing his ‘bad kisser’ comment.

