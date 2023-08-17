Sunny Deol loses temper as fan tries to take selfie with him; Know Details

Sunny Deol is enjoying a career resurgence with the box office success of 'Gadar 2', the sequel to his 2001 hit 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. The film is setting records with its remarkable collections. However, a video of Sunny has gone viral for unfavorable reasons. The clip captures the actor losing his temper as he rebuffs a fan attempting to take a selfie with him.

'Gadar 2' star loses temper

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan left home at 15; says studying abroad was 'a cultural shock'

Recently, a video of Sunny Deol surfaced online where he gestured for silence, placing his finger on his lips, in response to the surrounding commotion. Another viral clip portrays the actor swiftly navigating an airport, flanked by guards and team members. Amidst this, a man approaches Sunny, urgently seeking a selfie. The actor momentarily halted, obliging the request. Yet, as the fan took his time capturing the photo, Sunny impatiently remarked, "Come on, take the photo." Subsequently, his guard intervened, ushering the fan aside while Sunny continued his path.

Sunny Deol's box office success

Sunny Deol is basking in the triumph of his recent film, 'Gadar 2,' amassing an impressive Rs 263 crore in collections. Remarkably, 'Gadar 2' stands as the pinnacle opener of Sunny's illustrious four-decade-long career. The film follows Tara Singh's audacious journey across borders to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, imprisoned in Pakistan. Set against Lahore's backdrop in 1971, 'Gadar 2' seamlessly preserves the captivating action sequences of its predecessor while vividly portraying Tara Singh's unyielding ire against those fueling animosity between India and Pakistan.

Anil Sharma directed the release of 'Gadar 2' on August 11, in direct competition with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'. This sequel follows the trail of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', a 2001 film set against the backdrop of India's 1947 Partition. The narrative is loosely inspired by Boota Singh, an ex-soldier of the British army, renowned for his poignant love saga with Zainab, a Muslim girl he rescued during the turmoil of the partition-era communal riots. The original film starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in central roles, alongside Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey.

ALSO READ: Don 3: Farhan Akhtar reveals leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh, is it Kiara Advani? Know here