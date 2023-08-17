Actress Zareen Khan admitted to the hospital; drops 'health update' on social media

Zareen Khan made her acting debut with the 2010 Hindi film 'Veer' alongside Salman Khan. She also featured in movies like Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and 1921. She has got rushed to hospital and dropped her 'health' update on social media.

Actor Zareen Khan, who made her bollywood acting debut with Salman Khan starrer Veer in 2010, has been hospitalised in Mumbai due to dengue. On Wednesday, Zareen took to her Instagram account to share her health update from the hospital. She shared a slew of photos from the hospital and updated fans about her recovery. Without revealing her face, she shared a photo of a glass of fruit juice and added a caption, “#RecoveryMode”. She had previously posted a picture from the hospital where she was taking IV fluids. "#LifeUpdate," she added to the photo.

Zareen Khan last acted in the LGBTQ+ love story Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021). She has been missing from the tinsel town and her Bollywood career has been sporadic.

But within the last year, Zareen revealed that ill-health of her mother is main reason behind her disappearance from films. She said, "My mom's health is a big concern for me for the last year and a half. That has taken up most of my time. But by the grace of God, she is feeling much better now, and I can concentrate on work again."

She also added, "I have always wanted to learn Kathak. I am finally doing that now alongside other dance techniques. I am back on my fitness game and plan to be more active on my social media channels. Of course, there will be other announcements when the time is ripe."

Most recently, Zareen Khan addressed a question about her early days in the industry when she got often compared to Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. Zareen candidly shared her feelings and replied, “When I entered this industry, I was like a lost child since I do not come from a filmy background. It made me feel happy being compared to Katrina Kaif as I was her fan too, and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry did not give me a chance to prove my individuality."

