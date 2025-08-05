Shanavas nominated Gisele for her attire, claiming it's not suitable for the show and might offend viewers. He stated that while clothing choice is personal, Gisele's outfits are difficult to accept in this context.

The first round of nominations in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has already stirred controversy, with housemates calling each other out for various reasons including hypocrisy, fake behavior, strategic isolation, and lack of competitive spirit. However, one nomination has stood out and ignited debate both inside and outside the house — a remark on clothing.

Actor Shanavas nominated fellow contestant Gisele, claiming her choice of attire was inappropriate and not in line with Kerala's cultural norms. He acknowledged that clothing is a personal choice, but said her outfits might be offensive to a significant section of the show’s audience. According to him, such attire is difficult to accept in the Bigg Boss house, which is viewed by a diverse and culturally sensitive audience.

This marks one of the rare times a contestant has directly cited attire as a reason for nomination. While similar discussions have occurred in earlier seasons — involving contestants like Jinto, Akhil Marar, and Rajith Kumar — Shanavas’s comment appears to be more direct and calculated. Given the show's large female viewership, Shanavas may be strategically trying to appeal to more conservative sections of the audience, particularly women who form a key part of his television fan base.

In addition to this nomination, Shanavas has been seen stirring conversations among housemates, including a pointed remark towards Anumol on the topic of doctors. These actions suggest that he is carefully crafting his game plan and persona inside the house. Fellow contestant Akbar has warned Shanavas against channeling his popular “Rudran” character from the serial Kumkumapoovu, cautioning him that Bigg Boss is a different platform altogether.

Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz with reactions to Shanavas’s nomination. While some viewers agree with his stance, many others have criticized him for policing personal choice, leading to a wave of trolling and backlash online. The real question now is whether Shanavas's strategy will earn him longevity in the game or backfire and cost him support. Will this issue escalate into a major conflict in the house? And how will viewers respond in the coming weeks? The answers, as always in Bigg Boss, will unfold with time.