Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 kicked off with high drama and unexpected twists right from Day 1. The latest season, hosted once again by superstar Mohanlal, introduced a surprise that left both the housemates and the audience stunned. The controversial commoner contestant, Aneesh, was crowned the first captain of the house, against all odds.

On just the second day, Bigg Boss conducted the season’s first captaincy task, involving all 18 housemates. Contestants were asked to participate in an unusual twist; instead of convincing others why they deserved to be captain, they had to explain why a particular contestant didn’t deserve the position. Each participant had to smear shaving cream on the face of the person they considered unfit for captaincy.

Unsurprisingly, Aneesh, who had been the subject of criticism inside the house and on social media, became the target of most contestants. He had earlier expressed his opinion that no other housemates should be chosen as captain, which seemed to alienate him further. After the majority turned against him, it was assumed he had been eliminated from the running.

Bigg Boss Chooses the Most Opposed as Captain

However, in classic Bigg Boss fashion, a twist turned the tide. Announcing that "this is Season 7, and it's the game of seven," Bigg Boss revealed that the contestant who received the most opposition, Aneesh, would be the first captain of the season. The announcement stunned the housemates, many of whom were visibly shocked.

This unexpected move sets the tone for a rollercoaster season filled with mind games, betrayals, and surprises. Whether this captaincy selection method continues or not remains to be seen. One thing is certain: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has begun with a bang, promising drama-packed weeks ahead.