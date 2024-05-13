Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Actress Sreerekha faces elimination in Mohanlal's show; Here's how

Actress Sreerekha bid farewell to the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 house in its 10th week, following a unique eviction twist involving puzzles representing the nominated contestants. Unfortunately, Sreerekha's puzzle remained incomplete, sealing her fate.

Actress Sreerekha said goodbye to her fellow housemates as she left the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 house in its 10th week on Sunday (May 12), following the latest eviction twist. Alongside Jinto, Apsara, Sijo, and Sreethu, Sreerekha was among the nominees up for eviction this time. Her eviction comes after Saranya Anand exited the show.

In a unique eviction process, contestants were tasked with solving puzzles representing the nominated housemates. Unfortunately, Sreerekha's puzzle remained incomplete, leading to her eviction. Bigg Boss announced the news, prompting emotional farewells from Sreerekha as she asked her fellow contestants to remember her.

During her conversation with host Mohanlal, Sreerekha expressed her relief at being evicted, saying, "It's quite an achievement to have made it this far." She reflected on the tough competition, acknowledging the strategic moves of her fellow contestants, and expressed pride in her ability to navigate such a challenging environment.

Mohanlal also inquired about her background in psychology, to which Sreerekha humorously responded, 'I forgot that I am a psychologist.'

"We strategize intensely in there. Those at the top observe it all. Eventually, plans crumble, but there will be someone playing mind games. That gamer will win anyway," she elaborated on the strategic dynamics within the house.



