Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has entered a crucial phase with fresh nominations shaking up the dynamics inside the house. As online voting trends reveal clear favorites and weak links, here’s a look at who is safe and who might face elimination.

Indeed, the third week of the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 house has a lot to prove. With the very recent nomination process concluded, nine contestants are dangerous in terms of being evicted. Housemates were given the chance to nominate two more people each to be up for eviction with the process itself already causing surprise and tension within the house.

Contestants Currently Staring Maximum Heat

This particular week went to Sarika K.B. who turned out to be the target contestant with five nominations; just shortly before her are Appani Sarath and Shaitya Santhosh, both getting four votes apiece. Close to the nominees on mid-row are Anumol, Akbar, and Oneal Sabu whose names are composed of three counts for each. Kalabhavan Sariga, Shanavas, and Rena Fathima were named with just two nominations for each of them. Of course, Aneesh got no tag from either, while house captain Aryan cannot be nominated this week.

Online Voting Trends Reveal Preferences of Public

Though the results are official and depend on public voting for Bigg Boss, online survey results are giving way to the viewers' inclination. Anumol bags the top spot for now with about 33% of votes so far, while Shani at 30% follows him- both are likely fan favorites. Rena and Akbar share the middle pack, at 8.5% and 6.3%, respectively. However, Shaitya, Sarath, and Oneal are not able to connect with viewers, as they all remain below 6%. Bottom of the ladder are Sarika K.B. and Kalabhavan Sariga, winning with a meager 3.6% and therefore sitting at the highest risk of eviction this weekend.

A Fierce Task and Heat Rise

Adding more spice to the week comes from one of the toughest tasks to date-a mud-pit challenge where contestants had to plant colored flags. The volatile competitiveness of the house turned the task into a heated battle that later descended into active aggression with Bigg Boss himself having to intervene, pause the task, and issue admonitions. This task ultimately tested contestants' strength but also revealed the dynamics shifting within the house.

Earlier Evictions and the Road Ahead

In the eliminations of Bigg Boss Malayalam carried out till date, the two names dropped in this season were Ranjeet Munshi and RJ Bincy, making contestants more cautious in their game. Here, suspense is right up to the minute as voting will close at 11.59 p.m. tonight. This end is going to be bright as viewers are eager to see whether online trends tie into official eviction or whether there will be surprises in the weekend episode.