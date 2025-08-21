Drama unfolded in the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 house when cheating allegations surfaced, pitting Aryan against Aneesh and leaving fans divided over the truth.

The very recent episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 stirred controversy when whispers emerged about cheating during a house task, thus igniting a debate among contestants and viewers alike. Fans are now left contemplating: was Aryan seen bending the rules, or is it just the case of Aneesh being in the midst of disputes once again?

The Task That Sparked Tension

Recently, the housemates were given a task wherein they had to share opinions of one another and point out weaknesses. Subject to most of the allegations was Aneesh, who has found himself on the receiving end of numerous complaints during this activity. Several quarrels were tossed away as trivial by the host Mohanlal, yet affairs in the house began to grow more tense as talk of "cheating" began to circulate.

Aneesh Under Fire

It is not the first time he has raised eyebrows inside the Bigg Boss house. From some extremely sensitive comments about some of the fellow contestants to an episode of heated verbal fighting, he has received criticism in plenty. These clashes included personal comments about the families of his housemates and one vicious verbal clash with perhaps the most disputed participant of them all, Shanavas. These accounts have set him up to be one of the most vocally active contestants of the season thus far, and the present talk of foul play has become rather easy for both contestants and audiences to believe about him.

Aryan’s Position in the House

Conversely, Aryan has been able to maintain a relatively cleaner style. He is being lauded for his task accomplishment and is considered a possible captaincy contender. Although his name has been implicated in the current debate, there has been no evidence put forth suggesting that he was in any way contributing to any unfair play. If anything, most of the speculation surrounding Aryan appears to stem from his growing strength in the house and the pressure for competition it generates.

Aryan vs Aneesh; Who Really Cheated

At this point, there is no evidence against Aryan per se, whereas Aneesh's history renders him on the list for likely crossing the line with all the hits put against him. Whether backed by facts or not, his ill reputation for sowing dissent never gave him any credit here, and it seems he may again be suffering most from the entire blame.

More Than Just Cheating Accusations

What makes this controversy even more gripping in the bigg boss house is the secondary tale it weaves. Aryan and Aneesh represent two very different dynamics in the Bigg Boss house; one is steadily garnering credibility, while the other is constantly engulfed in negativity. Cheating or no cheating, the drama is surely going to become more interesting for the viewers and mark another perception of these contestants among the audience at large.

So, has anyone truly cheated at Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, or is this just another storm created by house politics? While Aryan's name blurted out, Aneesh still remains the active suspect due to his continual history of clashes and ongoing friction with other contestants. The fans shall keenly watch how this progresses, to see whether or not these allegations will solidify as facts, or just fade away as another heated moment in Bigg Boss House.