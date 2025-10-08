Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 contestants were shifted to a resort after Jollywood Studio was sealed over environmental violations. The show faces temporary suspension as organisers plan next steps.

Bengaluru: The district administration has taken strict action against Jollywood Studios and Adventure Park in the Bidadi industrial area of Bengaluru South district, sealing the premises on Tuesday evening over allegations of water pollution and unauthorised operations. This action has temporarily suspended the filming of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, hosted by actor Sudeep.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The show, which has captivated audiences with its dramatic twists, intense tasks, and engaging interactions among contestants, now faces uncertainty as organizers and authorities determine the next steps. The suspension comes amid rising concerns over environmental compliance in the entertainment industry, highlighting the importance of adhering to legal regulations.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Halted Midway

Following the seizure of Jollywood Studios by the Ramanagara district administration, the organisers, Wells Studios and Entertainment, were forced to halt the show midway. The 17 contestants who were living in the Bigg Boss house were immediately shifted to the Eagleton The Golf Village resort yesterday. This marks the second time the show has been suspended midway, previously in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, the suspension comes amid allegations of environmental and regulatory violations.

Reasons Behind The Suspension

The administration cited multiple violations, including:

Conducting an indoor show at Jollywood Studios without proper permissions.

Lack of permits under the Air Pollution Control and Water Acts.

Failure to implement adequate waste treatment measures.

Operating generator sets without authorisation.

Releasing untreated sewage, violating environmental laws.

Officials noted that similar violations were flagged in the previous season, and despite two notices from the Environmental Air Pollution Control Board, the organisers failed to take corrective measures.

Where Did The Contestants Go?

Following the administrative action, contestants were shifted to a resort setup by the organisers.

Strict rules are being enforced:

No TV, mobile phones, or external contact.

Only security and hospitality staff from the Bigg Boss team are allowed access.

Contestants’ families were informed, and the participants were briefed to maintain calm.

The contestants spent the first night at the resort under these strict restrictions, ensuring secrecy and order.

The Bigg Boss House Is Now Empty

The once-bustling Bigg Boss house now stands completely empty. Revenue department staff have locked the gates, wrapped the entrance in white cloth, and sealed the premises. With no activity inside and the 17 staff members relocated to the resort, the house remains silent.

Will Bigg Boss Resume?

Organisers are expected to file a petition in court today seeking to lift the seizure. If granted, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 may resume immediately. Otherwise, the season risks being permanently shut down.

This incident has sent a strong message to the entertainment industry about the importance of complying with environmental and regulatory laws. Audiences and stakeholders await further updates on whether the show will continue or face permanent closure.