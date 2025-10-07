Kiccha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has been suspended after just nine days following several violations. The shutdown has sparked mixed reactions online, with some demanding a permanent ban while others hope for a restart.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The 12th season of Bigg Boss Kannada has been abruptly suspended after just nine days, with officials locking down the Bigg Boss house at Jollywood Studio due to violations of rules set by the Revenue and Environment Pollution Control Board. All contestants have been instructed to leave the premises immediately. The sudden closure comes as a significant disruption to one of Kannada television's most popular reality shows, which is hosted by actor Kiccha Sudeep and airs on Colors Kannada. The show, which follows contestants living together in an isolated house under constant surveillance, has been a huge success for the channel over its 12 seasons. The production team is expected to present their case before the Karnataka High Court soon. Neither Colors Kannada nor the show's production house has issued an official statement on the matter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shutdown Evokes Mixed Reactions

The shutdown has triggered varied responses on social media. While some viewers are calling for the show to resume, others have demanded stricter action. One user stated that he would like a permanent ban and not just suspension for two weeks. Another user speculated that the issue might be "due to the politics" and suggested the production team could move to a set outside Karnataka as an alternative solution, while expressing confidence that the show would restart soon.

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre said that the board had issued notices twice to the studio where the Bigg Boss programme was being conducted. “No compliance has been observed, leading to action being taken. Additionally, it has been noted that the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is not functioning properly, waste disposal is inadequate, and the generators also lack the necessary permissions,” he said, in a social media post. Responding to this, a social media asked whether the government was being selective in enforcing rules. “Minister, if the Pollution Board is so much committed about the environment, it should also take similar action on industries, especially in Ballari, Vijayanagar & Koppal! People also have similar complaints surrounding Bengaluru. Have spine?” the user wrote.

Scroll to load tweet…

The closure appears to stem from environmental regulation breaches reported to the Pollution Control Board by social worker Lalithamba, which drew appreciation from netizens. One social media user thanked her "for reporting the environmental regulation violation to the Pollution Control Board and showing concern for the environment."

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…