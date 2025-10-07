Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has been halted as officials lock the house over rule violations by the Revenue and Environment Pollution Control Board. Contestants have been asked to vacate immediately.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The 12th season of Bigg Boss Kannada has come to an abrupt halt as officials have locked the Bigg Boss house due to violations of rules set by the Revenue and Environment Pollution Control Board. Contestants have been instructed to leave the premises immediately. This marks the second time the Kannada version of the show has been suspended mid-season. The 8th season of Bigg Boss Kannada was also halted midway. The season had successfully run for 71 days, just days before the finale, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to strict restrictions. Allegations of violating COVID-19 guidelines forced the authorities to stop the show temporarily.

The season later resumed, with comedian Manju Pavagada emerging as the winner. That season featured prominent contestants including Aravind, Shubha Poonja, Divya Uruduga, Shamanth Gowda, Shankar Ashwath, and Nidhi Subbaiah.

Current Situation

Nine days into the 12th season, the Bigg Boss house at Jollywood Studio has been locked by officials led by Ramanagara District Collector Tejaswini. Organizers initially refused to open the main gate, leading to a standoff with authorities. Police have now intervened, warning of consequences if the house is not vacated. The officials are proceeding to secure the entire property and ensure all contestants leave safely.