A heated argument between ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan in a Bigg Boss 20 task has split viewer opinion. ScoutOP was criticised for his threatening remarks, while others defended him, accusing Arishfa of initiating physical contact during the task.

Bigg Boss 20 Fight Sparks Controversy

A heated argument between gaming creator ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan during a task in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 left viewers divided. While some social media users lashed out at ScoutOP for his remarks during the fight, others defended him and blamed Arishfa for getting physical during the task. During the argument, ScoutOP was heard saying, “Yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein.” He also took a jibe at Arishfa’s work and said, “Reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale, nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya.” ScoutOP also questioned what Arishfa represents, while saying that he represents his country. His remarks led some viewers to accuse him of mocking Arishfa’s profession and making threatening comments during the argument.

ScoutOP also appeared to send a message to his gaming and YouTube communities, saying, "Main khule aam gaming community ko bolta hoon, achhe YouTube community ko bolta hoon... khatam kar do (I openly tell the gaming community, I tell the good YouTube community… finish it)."

Viewers Divided on Social Media

The fight soon drew reactions on X, with several viewers criticising ScoutOP for his behaviour during the argument. One user wrote, “ZERO SPORTSMANSHIP! Shame on you, #ScoutOP. But the girl was strong enough to whip you a$$ for belittling her. A fragile ego was bruised. #ArishfaKhan, you go girl. Give him back hard.” Another user questioned ScoutOP’s conduct inside the house, writing, “I thought Scout would have a strong personality, but since the day he entered the house, he’s been busy forming a group and talking about the YouTube & gaming community. Meanwhile, Uditi and Arishfa are looking much stronger right now.” A third user called ScoutOP “a crybaby.”

However, some viewers came out in his support and accused Arishfa of crossing a line during the task. One comment read, “This is completely unfair. Why hit someone just for a game? wo ladki cute thi.per abhi pagal ho gayi ek game kai liye.” Another user defended ScoutOP and wrote, “It wasn’t Scout who hit Arishfa she hit Scout 2–3 times & she was also the one who dragged his profession into the argument. Yet the clown narrative is that Scout was “misbehaving.” Ladkiyon ke stand lo, but unke liye jo sahi hai uske liye sirf isliye nahi ki woh ladki hai.”

The argument has since become a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers, with social media users divided over the conduct of both contestants during the task.