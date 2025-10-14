Evicted Bigg Boss 19 contestant Zeishan Quadri has stirred up controversy by claiming that host Salman Khan may be favouring Amaal Mallik on the show. His remarks have sparked intense debates among fans and on social media.

Bigg Boss 19 is already filled with controversies and the show is running very well with a huge fanbase. Salman Khan has as a host, this show never fails to grab the attention of the viewers. With a shot of controversies, and many heart felt moments, the show continues to trend all over.

The comments made by evicted contestant Zeishan Quadri have once again opened sore discussions among fans. Zeishan told during a post-show gossip that host Salman Khan might have shown favouritism toward co-contestant Amaal Mallik. Thus far, the statement has been a trending topic across social media.

Zeishan Quadri Speaks Out on Salman Khan Favouring Amaal Mallik

Openly, Zeishan threw in feelings of disappointment and betrayal. Even though he considered Baseer Ali and Amaal as younger brothers, after his eviction, he thought it was insulting to learn they had been bad-mouthing him. He added that it was not clear if he had been treated fairly, considering he did not have the same support from the makers of the show like the other contestants did.

"Bigg Boss is an emotional battlefield," Zeishan told Hindustan Times. “No one knows when the game might turn. If a contestant feels something is unfair, it is part of the experience, but it doesn't always indicate bias.”

The talks hit momentum as fans started to accuse Salman Khan for favouritism towards Amaal, especially during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. A lot of the viewers felt that while Salman was hard on Abhishek Bajaj, he was actually soft on Amaal, thus building perceptions of favouritism.

Zeishan tried to clarify that Amaal got a telling-off too. “Didn’t you all witness Amaal being grilled? When Salman sir scolded him, a lot was said-but maybe much of it wasn’t aired,” he explained.

Leadership and Respect from Inside of the House

Zeishan also spoke about his role in the dynamics of the house, calling himself the leader of the 'bully gang.' He stated that even other group members respected him. “From Abhishek to Ashnoor, only two days after nominating me, they felt bad about it,” he shared. On his way out from the house, he concluded with the fact that Salman praised him for standing up for good things, which adds more complications in status of relationships inside the house of Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan on Favouritism Allegations

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan responded to the alleged favouritism charges. The host defined how these impressions come into play as a result of selective viewing and selective telecasting.

“The extreme things that I have told him, I have never said those to anyone on Bigg Boss,” Salman asserted. He stated that Amaal has been “bashed the most” in private and that whatever his remarks were concerned mentoring, not bias.

Bigg Boss 19: The Big Picture

Zeishan Quadri's words showed glimpses into the layered interactions and emotions behind the scenes. While the fans continue to cry foul over Salman Khan's alleged favouritism, Zeishan and Salman testified that life inside the Bigg Boss house was full of subtleties, where not everything was exactly what it appeared to be on screen.