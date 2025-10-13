- Home
It’s been 7 weeks since ‘Bigg Boss 19’ began, and the drama hasn’t disappointed. Now, a list of the most popular contestants is out — here’s who’s winning hearts inside the house.
Amaal Malik
This week, Amaal Malik's game inside the house seemed quite weak. That's why he got the eighth position on this list.
Mridul Tiwari
Mridul Tiwari was busy improving his game inside the house last week. People are liking him a lot. That's why he got the seventh spot on the list.
Ashnoor Kaur
Ashnoor Kaur has secured the sixth position among the most popular contestants in 'Bigg Boss 19'.
Farhana Bhatt
Farhana Bhatt has handled the captaincy in 'Bigg Boss 19' perfectly for two consecutive weeks. Because of this, people have started to like her a lot. That's why she has made it to the top 5.
Pranit More
Comedian Pranit More has now adjusted to the 'Bigg Boss 19' environment. He understands his game very well. That's why he was very active in the house this week, and the public placed him in the top 4.
Gaurav Khanna
People are also loving TV's most popular actor, Gaurav Khanna, in 'Bigg Boss 19'. He's moving forward in the game without any cursing. The audience really likes his style. That's why he's in this week's top 3 list.
Abhishek Bajaj
Abhishek Bajaj's name is second on this list. Ever since he took over the kitchen duties, people have been liking him a lot.
Basir Ali
People are really liking Basir Ali. Last week, he voiced his opinion on every issue without fighting. That's why his name is at the top of this list.