Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal faces backlash after ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh accuses her of faking her personality on the show, sparking debate over her real identity and image.

Social media influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal, currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, has been making waves both inside and outside the show. Known for her glamorous image and bold statements, Tanya has often claimed to be "high-maintenance," proudly sharing that she doesn’t do household chores and has 150 bodyguards at her disposal. She even insists on being addressed as "boss" by fellow contestants.

However, Tanya’s outspoken attitude has now sparked controversy after her ex-boyfriend, content creator Balraj Singh, posted a now-viral video slamming her behavior. Balraj alleged that Tanya is putting on a “fake persona” inside the Bigg Boss house and misleading the audience.

Balraj Singh Criticizes Tanya’s On-Screen Image

In his video, Balraj didn’t hold back as he criticized Tanya for crafting what he called a "scripted and exaggerated" image of herself. He warned her that the Bigg Boss audience is smart and can easily detect pretence. “If she wants to survive longer in the game, she needs to stop acting and start being real,” he said. The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with viewers debating whether Tanya’s personality on the show is genuine or performative.

Who is Tanya Mittal? A Closer Look

Beyond the reality TV drama, Tanya is a well-known face in the influencer space. She is a podcaster, motivational speaker, and founder of her lifestyle brand Handmade with Love by Tanya, which offers products like handbags, sarees, and handcuffs. With over 2.5 million Instagram followers, she often shares content related to entrepreneurship, spirituality, and motivation.

Tanya gained national attention earlier this year during the Maha Kumbh 2025, when her emotional video about the tragic Mauni Amavasya stampede went viral, further boosting her visibility.