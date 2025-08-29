Bigg Boss 19 is intensifying as contestants clash and strategize. Thursday’s episode featured a dramatic captaincy task where Tanya Mittal’s move created a rift between Kunika Sadanand and Gaurav Khanna, the house’s mother-son duo

Like always, Bigg Boss 19 is captivating audiences. Inside the house, contestants are leaving no stone unturned in their games against each other. Thursday's episode was full of twists and turns. Bigg Boss conducted a captaincy task with the housemates, and it was quite entertaining. During the task, every member seemed eager to become the house captain. However, before the final round, Tanya Mittal played a game that created a rift between Kunika Sadanand and Gaurav Khanna, known as the mother-son duo in the house.

Tanya Mittal's Tactic Succeeds in Bigg Boss 19

Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj were selected for the final round of the captaincy task. There was a lot of excitement among the housemates about who should be made captain. The house members were seen discussing in their respective groups. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna, considered close to Kunika, was seen asking everyone to vote for Ashnoor. In the midst of this, Gaurav and Kunika were seen talking. Tanya Mittal came in between their conversation and exposed Gaurav, saying that he calls Kunika his mother but is campaigning for Ashnoor and asking everyone not to vote for Kunika. Hearing this, Kunika gets furious and reprimands Gaurav. Kunika says that he is not trustworthy. Gaurav tries to explain to her, but she walks away. Tanya is seen celebrating her successful move in the garden area.

Nehal Chudasama and Abhishek Bajaj Clash Again in Bigg Boss 19

In Thursday's episode, Nehal Chudasama and Abhishek Bajaj were seen clashing again. Both left no stone unturned in trying to put each other down. They were seen arguing about their respective statuses. The episode also saw everyone advising Neelam Giri to play her own game and not rely on anyone. At the same time, Jiya Shankar was seen planning against Gaurav Khanna.