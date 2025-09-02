Bigg Boss 19's latest episode witnessed high drama and chaos as contestants Farhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali engaged in a heated argument, escalating tensions within the house.

Chaos has erupted in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Some contestants can't even stand the sight of each other. Among them are Farhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali. The two often get into arguments over trivial matters, which quickly escalate. Something similar happened in Monday's episode. Farhana first clashed with Neelam Giri, and then her fight began with Baseer.

Baseer Ali and Farhana Bhatt's Heated Argument

Monday's episode showed Baseer Ali cleaning the kitchen when Farhana Bhatt messes it up. Baseer says he'll dump the garbage on her bed. This leads to a huge fight between them. They both mess up each other's beds. Then, in anger, Baseer breaks all of Farhana's jewelry. Not only this, he takes the mattress and sheet from Farhana's bed and throws them in the swimming pool. Farhana also throws away all of Baseer's medicines. Then a major fight ensues. Farhana loses control and repeatedly throws pillows at Baseer in anger.

Farhana Bhatt and Kunika Sadanand's Heated Exchange

After her dispute with Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt clashes with Kunika Sadanand. They have a heated exchange. The fight gets personal. Farhana loses her temper and hurls abuses at Kunika. Not only this, Farhana also clashes with Neelam Giri and calls her a worthless girl. The housemates turn against Farhana because of her actions.

Bigg Boss Calls All Members to the Assembly Room

Amidst the ongoing chaos in the Bigg Boss 19 house, Bigg Boss calls everyone to the assembly room. Kunika Sadanand is asked to stand on the podium. The housemates are then asked whether Kunika deserves immunity. Everyone refuses. However, Tanya, Neelam, and Mridul say she should get it. After this, all the housemates say that everyone did their work, but the captain backed down. After a return debate, Ashnoor is given immunity because she was a contender for captaincy. After this, Baseer gets angry because no one chose him for immunity.