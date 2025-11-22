Kunickaa Sadanand stirred controversy on Bigg Boss 19 by calling Malti Chahar a lesbian. Deepak Chahar entered to support his sister, telling Kunickaa that labeling someone publicly without confirmation is wrong and harmful.

This week on 'Bigg Boss 19' focused on the contestants' families, with Malti Chahar's brother, cricketer Deepak Chahar, being the last to arrive. During his visit, he addressed Kunickaa Sadanand about her statement calling Malti a lesbian. Last week, host Rohit Shetty had already reprimanded Kunickaa for claiming to Tanya Mittal that she was “100 percent sure” Malti was a lesbian. Deepak also warned her about the issue.

Deepak Chahar Confronts Kunickaa

When Deepak met the contestants in the dining area, he reminded Kunickaa of her comment, which even Malti was unaware of. He said, “There's one point... you might feel bad. I apologize for my language. If you call someone a lesbian or gay, this is a very big platform. I won't say you are speaking wrong or lying. You said, 'I am 100 percent sure she is a lesbian.' This is very wrong.”

Deepak further said, “I just want to say that she is not married. If she also spoke about someone, they are not married either... If people are not married and you say something like this about them, then after this show, a certain perception might form in people's minds about her.” He emphasized that today people talk openly about their sexual preferences and have the freedom to do so. Still, until someone comes forward and talks about their sexual orientation themselves, no one else has the right to label them—whether it’s on Bigg Boss or in real life.

Kunickaa Sadanand Apologized Earlier

Last week, Rohit Shetty had reprimanded Kunickaa, saying it is not okay to comment on someone’s sexuality. Following this, Kunickaa apologized to Malti Chahar. However, Malti was unaware of what Kunickaa had actually said. When Deepak revealed it, Malti appeared angry with Kunickaa. She mentioned that even when Kunickaa's son Ayan Lal came into the house during Family Week and apologized on his mother’s behalf, she was still unaware that Kunickaa had called her a lesbian.