Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur’s per-week fees revealed; find out her total earnings
Ashnoor Kaur’s Bigg Boss 19 journey has ended after her alleged attack on Tanya Mittal. Salman Khan reportedly evicted her. Here’s how much she earned during her time on the show.
Ashnoor Kaur’s Journey in the House
Ashnoor Kaur, known for TV shows like Suman Indori, entered Bigg Boss 19 on day one and survived nearly 14 weeks in the house. Her fans consistently supported her with strong votes, keeping her safe through several eliminations.
Controversial Exit
During the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task, Ashnoor Kaur was eliminated by Tanya Mittal, which sparked anger. In frustration, she reportedly attacked Tanya with a wooden plank — a major rule violation. This incident led to her immediate eviction from the show.
Ashnoor Kaur’s Earnings
Although not officially confirmed, reports suggest Ashnoor Kaur earned a significant amount on Bigg Boss 19. She was reportedly paid around ₹6 lakh per episode, making her one of the higher-paid contestants on the show.
Total Earnings Estimate
With a reported weekly fee of ₹6 lakh and a 14-week stay in the Bigg Boss 19 house, Ashnoor Kaur is estimated to have earned around ₹84 lakh from the show.
Ashnoor Kaur’s Net Worth & Income
Ashnoor Kaur’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹7 crore. She primarily earns from television, reportedly charging ₹40,000 per episode. Along with TV, she makes significant income through brand endorsements, modeling, and social media, with over 10.5 million Instagram followers boosting her earnings.
